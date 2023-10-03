[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues

Highlights:

Bollywood stars redefine fusion fashion with crop top lehengas.

Shweta, Shraddha, and Shivangi impress with their unique styles.

Create your own personalized crop top lehenga look.

The timeless charm of traditional lehengas collides head-on with the contemporary allure of crop tops. Today, we dive into the enchanting realm of crop top lehengas, as adorned by three Bollywood beauties who know how to set trends on fire. Join us on this stylish journey as we explore the fusion fashion escapades of Shweta Tiwari, the ethereal fairytale spun by Shraddha Arya, and the radiant elegance personified by Shivangi Joshi. Buckle up, because this fashion ride promises to be a thrilling one!

Shweta Tiwari: A Fusion Fashion Maven

Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts because Shweta Tiwari is about to take you on a fashion fusion rollercoaster! Imagine a beige lehenga ensemble from the iconic A Humming Way brand. It’s a delightful concoction of bold and charming. The star of the show? A strappy, backless crop top with a neckline so daring it’s practically challenging gravity, and there’s even a cheeky tie-knot detail at the back for added oomph.

Shweta kept her accessories game simple yet classy with just a layered necklace and some cuff earrings. Her makeup? Think shimmering eyelids, eyelashes that could rival a peacock’s fan, winged eyeliner sharper than a ninja’s blade, and lips glossier than a donut. To recreate this jaw-dropping look with your personal twist, why not experiment with various crop top styles or explore unique embroidery patterns on your lehenga skirt? Fashion is an adventure, and you’re the captain of your style ship!

Shraddha Arya’s Enchanting Pink Fairytale

Shraddha Arya transported us into a world of enchantment with her mesmerizing pastel pink crop top lehenga. This talented actress exuded ethereal charm as she gracefully swayed her dupatta and twirled in her delicate lehenga. She truly embodied the essence of a fairytale princess in these captivating photos.

For accessories, Shraddha wisely chose a classy pearl and stones choker, complemented by matching earrings. Her makeup was kept subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, while her hair was elegantly tied in a neat bun. To make this enchanting look your own, consider experimenting with different pastel shades or opting for unique fabric textures. Accessorize with statement jewellery that reflects your personal style and add a touch of magic to your appearance.

Shivangi Joshi’s Radiant Orange Elegance

Shivangi Joshi dazzled in a vibrant orange heavily embroidered lehenga choli ensemble, demonstrating her flair for fashion. The sleeveless crop top featured intricate embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to the entire look. Paired with a stylish pleated orange lehenga skirt and matching dupatta, Shivangi epitomized elegance and grace.

She opted for a nude makeup palette, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, and she adorned it with jhumkas, enhancing the traditional charm of her ensemble. To recreate this radiant look with your own unique twist, consider experimenting with different colour combinations or exploring diverse embroidery patterns. Your choice of accessories, be it statement earrings or a bold bindi, can help you add a personalized touch to your crop top lehenga ensemble. Shine bright, just like Shivangi!