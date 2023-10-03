Television | Celebrities

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues

Join us on this stylish journey as we explore the fusion fashion escapades of Shweta Tiwari, the ethereal fairytale spun by Shraddha Arya, and the radiant elegance personified by Shivangi Joshi.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Oct,2023 04:15:09
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues
  • Highlights:
  • Bollywood stars redefine fusion fashion with crop top lehengas.
  • Shweta, Shraddha, and Shivangi impress with their unique styles.
  • Create your own personalized crop top lehenga look.

The timeless charm of traditional lehengas collides head-on with the contemporary allure of crop tops. Today, we dive into the enchanting realm of crop top lehengas, as adorned by three Bollywood beauties who know how to set trends on fire. Join us on this stylish journey as we explore the fusion fashion escapades of Shweta Tiwari, the ethereal fairytale spun by Shraddha Arya, and the radiant elegance personified by Shivangi Joshi. Buckle up, because this fashion ride promises to be a thrilling one!

Shweta Tiwari: A Fusion Fashion Maven

Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your seatbelts because Shweta Tiwari is about to take you on a fashion fusion rollercoaster! Imagine a beige lehenga ensemble from the iconic A Humming Way brand. It’s a delightful concoction of bold and charming. The star of the show? A strappy, backless crop top with a neckline so daring it’s practically challenging gravity, and there’s even a cheeky tie-knot detail at the back for added oomph.

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857608

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857609

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857610

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857611

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857612

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857613

Shweta kept her accessories game simple yet classy with just a layered necklace and some cuff earrings. Her makeup? Think shimmering eyelids, eyelashes that could rival a peacock’s fan, winged eyeliner sharper than a ninja’s blade, and lips glossier than a donut. To recreate this jaw-dropping look with your personal twist, why not experiment with various crop top styles or explore unique embroidery patterns on your lehenga skirt? Fashion is an adventure, and you’re the captain of your style ship!

Shraddha Arya’s Enchanting Pink Fairytale

Shraddha Arya transported us into a world of enchantment with her mesmerizing pastel pink crop top lehenga. This talented actress exuded ethereal charm as she gracefully swayed her dupatta and twirled in her delicate lehenga. She truly embodied the essence of a fairytale princess in these captivating photos.

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857602

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857603

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857604

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857605

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857606

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857607

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857615

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857616

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857617

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857618

For accessories, Shraddha wisely chose a classy pearl and stones choker, complemented by matching earrings. Her makeup was kept subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, while her hair was elegantly tied in a neat bun. To make this enchanting look your own, consider experimenting with different pastel shades or opting for unique fabric textures. Accessorize with statement jewellery that reflects your personal style and add a touch of magic to your appearance.

Shivangi Joshi’s Radiant Orange Elegance

Shivangi Joshi dazzled in a vibrant orange heavily embroidered lehenga choli ensemble, demonstrating her flair for fashion. The sleeveless crop top featured intricate embroidery, adding a touch of opulence to the entire look. Paired with a stylish pleated orange lehenga skirt and matching dupatta, Shivangi epitomized elegance and grace.

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857597

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857598

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857599

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857600

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857601

[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857614

She opted for a nude makeup palette, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, and she adorned it with jhumkas, enhancing the traditional charm of her ensemble. To recreate this radiant look with your own unique twist, consider experimenting with different colour combinations or exploring diverse embroidery patterns. Your choice of accessories, be it statement earrings or a bold bindi, can help you add a personalized touch to your crop top lehenga ensemble. Shine bright, just like Shivangi!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

