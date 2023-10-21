[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Is Vision In Anarkali Suit With Statement Jhumkas

Shweta Tiwari is a sweetheart in the entertainment world. She is not unknown to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Her stunning appearance in different styles, whether in hot western dresses or classic traditional outfits, proves that age is just a number. Yet again, the diva looks like a vision in an anarkali suit. Let’s check out her full look.

Decoding Shweta Tiwari’s Traditional Avatar In Anarkali Suit

Wow, wow, and how! Shweta Tiwari simply aces her traditional glam in this anarkali suit. Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Shweta, for the Green Day, wearing a gorgeous green anarkali kurta. The intricate gold embroidery around the neckline, sleeves, and border looks captivating. She pairs her look with the matching pajama. And the gold border dupatta complements her look. Shweta looks alluring in ethnicity.

But wait, there is more! Shweta opts for diamond, gold, and motif embellished statement jhumkas to elevate her appearance. Her beautiful black eyes, contoured face, and nude pink lips add an extra dose of sophistication. Her open hairstyle suits her traditional glam.

Throughout the photos, the actress poses like a butterfly amidst the greenery of plants. The sunny weather and her sunshine smile make us fall for her. With that irresistible ‘ adaye,’ Shweta proves she is an ageless beauty.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s traditional look in a green anarkali suit? Let us know in the comments box below.