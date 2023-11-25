[Photos] Tejasswi Prakash is living life in “gold”, here’s how

Tejasswi Prakash kick-starts her weekend with a breezy sunny morning going all gorgeous in denim dresses to casuals as she hops around basking under the winter sun.

Tejasswi Prakash, the television sensation, is making waves in the fashion headlines. Rocking a denim cutout mini dress paired with a chic cross bag, she’s turning the streets into her own runway. What’s turning heads even more? Tejasswi’s bold move to go makeup-free, letting her tousled locks steal the spotlight.

But that’s not all; the style saga continues with a sneak peek from her yacht adventure. Tejasswi exudes seaside elegance in a stunning sea-green body-skimming top and high-waisted denim jeans. Top it off with stylish sunglasses and an effortlessly wavy hairdo, and she’s not just on a yacht—she’s on a style voyage that has everyone talking.

Tejasswi Prakash became popular with her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Later to the diva bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Ever since the actress has been tasting success in her career. Not to forget that she is an amazing actor, but not just an actor but a fashion inspiration for many.

Stay tuned as this fashion powerhouse continues to rewrite the style narrative, leaving us all hooked on her every move!