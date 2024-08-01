Playing Koel in Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak brings out the inner child in me: Anushka Merchande

Anushka Merchende, who is seen as Koel in Sony TV’s Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak, which is produced under the banner LSD Studios, feels TV gives instant popularity and is not limited to just one or two shows.

She says, “I believe that the popularity will only increase further. It does not decrease because once you do a show, your face gets known to the audience, and then if you keep on doing different shows, your popularity gradually increases. TV is a huge medium, and it does give you the limelight that actors crave, and you also get to learn a lot.”

However, she believes it is difficult to maintain the success of the industry. She says, “You have to constantly work hard, and there is a whole process of getting a show that you have to go through regardless of whether you are successful or not, from auditions to mock shoots to workshops, everything. So, yes, it is difficult, but just be constant in your work and believe in yourself.”

She is happy with the way her character of Koel is progressing in Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak. “The urge to do something new with my character Koel keeps me going every day. The energetic scenes and Koel’s drama are coming out well. I love playing Koel. It brings out the inner child in Anushka.”

Best of luck, Anushka for the show and ahead!!