Pranali Rathod Reveals Harshad Chopda's Cute Nickname; Find Out

Pranali Rathod, during the birthday celebrations of her favourite onscreen husband and off-screen friends, revealed his real-life nickname. And you must be curious to know, so check out the article

One of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has always been on top of the buzz. Users over the country are intimidated by the performance of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The audience lovingly calls them #AbhiRa. Their onscreen performance has chemistry, which the viewers enjoy about the show. Undoubtedly the duo shares a great bond off-screen. Interestingly, the actress revealed Harshad’s real-life nickname. Let’s find out.

Harshad Chopda’s Nickname

The very loving and charming Harshad has been the heartthrob of the audience for years. He has become one of the highest-paid actors with his amazing onscreen conduct. Recently the actor celebrated his birthday, and it seems that diva organised the surprise. On the other hand, it is believed that Pranali, during the documenting time, revealed the real-life Nickname of the actor as on the birthday balloons there were nicknames written like Happy Birthday Monu, H, HC and more. So it seems Monu is the real-life nickname of the actor.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share a lovely bond with each other in real life. The duo often makes fun of each other and goofs around. Their quirky, wacky, and fun moments are always a treat for fans to watch them have fun. As an onscreen couple, they have become a household name, and the audience is totally loving them. The duo has also won many accolades for their performance and chemistry.

