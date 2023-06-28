Pranali Rathod's BTS Moments With Onscreen Mother-in-law

The 26-year-old Pranali Rathod has ruled over the internet and news headlines praising her performance. She became a household name in no time as Akshara on screen. The actress shares a great bond with her co-actors. And often shares videos, photos, and reels on her Instagram with them. She is a complete package of entertainment with her bubbly character. Yet again, she is posing with her mother-in-law.

Pranali Rathod’s Fun Moment

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her on-screen mother, Ami Trivedi. The mother-daughter duo looked cute in the picture. Pranali Rathod donned a gorgeous multi-colour anarkali with a simple plaited hairstyle, earrings, and minimal makeup. At the same time, Ami Trivedi looked beautiful in a yellow saree with her classic accessories and makeup.

Through the picture, it seems the diva was sitting in her on-screen mother’s lap and posed for a cute picture together. Pranali Rathod shares an adorable bond with all of her co-stars. Both smiled at the photo, while Pranali blinked with one eye, making her look captivating.

Pranali Rathod enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram profile. Her constant sharing of pictures, videos, reels, and updates keeps her fans engaged with her. She is the cutest in the industry with her bubbly personality and character.

Did you like Pranali Rathod and Ami Trivedi’s BTS moments? Follow IWMBuzz.com.