Television | Celebrities

Pranali Rathod's BTS Moments With Onscreen Mother-in-law

Pranali Rathod is a renowned performing artist in the entertainment world. In her latest pictures, the actress posed with her onscreen mother-in-law Ami Trivedi.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jun,2023 03:00:37
The 26-year-old Pranali Rathod has ruled over the internet and news headlines praising her performance. She became a household name in no time as Akshara on screen. The actress shares a great bond with her co-actors. And often shares videos, photos, and reels on her Instagram with them. She is a complete package of entertainment with her bubbly character. Yet again, she is posing with her mother-in-law.

Pranali Rathod’s Fun Moment

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her on-screen mother, Ami Trivedi. The mother-daughter duo looked cute in the picture. Pranali Rathod donned a gorgeous multi-colour anarkali with a simple plaited hairstyle, earrings, and minimal makeup. At the same time, Ami Trivedi looked beautiful in a yellow saree with her classic accessories and makeup.

Through the picture, it seems the diva was sitting in her on-screen mother’s lap and posed for a cute picture together. Pranali Rathod shares an adorable bond with all of her co-stars. Both smiled at the photo, while Pranali blinked with one eye, making her look captivating.

Pranali Rathod enjoys a massive fandom on her Instagram profile. Her constant sharing of pictures, videos, reels, and updates keeps her fans engaged with her. She is the cutest in the industry with her bubbly personality and character.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

