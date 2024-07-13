Rabb Se Hai Dua Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar Poses With On-Screen Trouble Seerat Kapoor In Latest Instagram Post

“Rabb Se Hai Dua” fans are treated to an exciting update as Dheeraj Dhoopar, one of the show’s lead actors, shared a captivating Instagram post featuring his on-screen adversary, Seerat Kapoor. The duo, known for their intense and dramatic scenes on the popular television show, showcases a lighter side of their relationship behind the scenes. Check out the Instagram photos below!

Dheeraj Dhoopar And Seerat Kapoor’s Picture Together-

Taking to Instagram post, In the photo, Dheeraj and Seerat are seen posing together, exuding charm and camaraderie. With his trademark style, Dheeraj looks dapper in a stunning brown lapel collar, full sleeves with black buttons featuring a blazer, and pairs with straight narrow pants and a plain black casual T-shirt. The stunning actor styles his look with a combed hairstyle, trimmed bears, and casual white sneakers to contrast his overall look.

While Seerat looks gorgeous in a cherry red V-neckline, flared sleeves shirt styles buttons featuring a top and pairs with matching color bottoms. She styles her look with a middle-partition curly half-up and half-down style hairstyle and minimal makeup with black fluttery lashes and peach lips to compliment her stunning appearance. In the photos, Dheeraj and Seerat pose together and showcase their playful chemistry off-screen, which is a delightful contrast to the tense dynamics their characters share on-screen.

Dheeraj wrote “Double Trouble” with brown and red hearts by sharing these photos.

