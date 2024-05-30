Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani: Reem Shaikh’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Her Co-star Jennifer Winget Says, “Love At First Sight”

Reem Shaikh, the Indian television talent actress, is well-known for her on-screen appearance. Her personality and talent have won over fans, and she is now seen posing with her co-star Jennifer Winget of the ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ show and sharing a cute birthday note on Instagram. See the photograph of both the divas below.

Reem Shaikh’s Birthday Wish To Jennifer Winget-

Taking to her Instagram post, Reem Shaikh looked stunning in a white U-neckline, full sleeves, and elastic-fitting crop top paired with light blue jeans. She rounded off her look with a straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, and an accessories outfit with a silver necklace, earrings, and a diamond ring.

On the other hand, Jennifer Winget looked stylish in a white lapel collar, rolled-up sleeves, and plain buttons featuring a shirt tucked in parrot green formal pants. She finished off her look with silver ear hoops, a gold ring, and a brown wristwatch, fashioning her hair with a straight hairstyle. To complement her look, she wore minimal makeup with peach matte lips. In the picture, the actress poses closely with a cute pout face expression.

She captioned her post with a heartfelt birthday wish, “Dear Jen, We crossed paths 12 years ago on the sets of “Saraswatichandra” and like I said, it was love at first sight. Hahahah.. The little girl who saw you in Beyhad made a wish to be like you, I didn’t know God would give me a chance to share screen space with you one day. You are such an inspiring woman and I made sure to learn from you as much as possible in 6 months, the way you speak the way you walk.. everything. You bring so much joy in people’s lives especially the ones who watch you on screen, so many girls look upto you. Thank you for treating me like a little sister. Happy birthday ♥️ Love and hugs- Reem.”