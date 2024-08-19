Raksha Bandhan is a day of promise to protect and be there: Mahir Pandhi

Actor Mahir Pandhi who is seen in the popular Sony SAB show Vanshaj, produced by Swastik Productions, believes that Raksha Bandhan comes with something special for him and his family every year. Today, 19 August, as we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, we get to know more from Mahir exclusively on his plans for Raksha Bandhan, about his sister from the industry and so on.

Says Mahir, “Raksha Bandhan is always an occasion for us at home, especially when we were children. Buying gifts for my sisters, getting the perfect outfit, starting the day at my house, and travelling with my mother to meet her brothers and also my sisters, had been the norms of the day. All this happened while getting Rakhi tied and exchanging gifts. We used to end the day at my Nani’s house, where the whole family came for dinner and I was there with my right wrist full of Rakhis.”

“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is not only special for me and my sisters but for the family as a whole. It’s more than just a day of celebration. It’s a day of reminder of togetherness in the family, a day of promise, a promise to protect and be there.,” he adds.

Ask him about his Rakhi sister from the industry and Mahir says, “From the industry, Prerna Khawas and Kanchan Dubey would be the two. My on-screen sisters are not just onscreen sisters. Last year we were shooting for Vanshaj in Umargaon on the day of Rakhi and I couldn’t travel back home because of work commitments. Prerna (who played Miraya) who wasn’t shooting for our show anymore, especially came to Umargaon with a rakhi and chocolates and made it special. She tied the Rakhi she got for me and then all the Rakhis my sisters had mailed. Every year the festival of Raksha Bandhan brings something new and I cannot be more grateful for everything.”