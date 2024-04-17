Ram Navami holds a special place in every girl’s childhood memory: Anupama Solanki

Actress Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in the Sony TV show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, in the role of Naini has been looking forward to the festival of Ram Navami always, as it holds a special place in her memories.

Says Anupama, “Ram Navami holds a special place in every girl’s childhood, as it brings forth abundant respect from all around. I recall how our neighbours would eagerly invite us for Kanya Poojan. Those were truly remarkable days when girls were highly sought after during Ram Navami.”

Recollecting her memories linked to the festival, she says, “I cherish the memories of people touching our feet, offering money, and serving delicious Poori Chana, Sooji Halwa, and Kheer. One of my favourite stories from the Ramayana comes to mind. It’s the tale of Shri Ram’s encounter with Samudra Dev, where despite Shri Ram’s request for a path to Lanka, Samudra Dev did not comply, leading Shri Ram to display his anger by preparing to dry up the ocean. This story teaches us that sometimes people fail to grasp gentle words, and thus, we must resort to teaching them through other means. Tulsidas ji beautifully encapsulated this sentiment with the line “Bhay Binu Hoye Na Preet.” This very concept is central to my new Sony TV show “Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,” where my character Naini seeks revenge.”

Happy Ram Navami to all our readers!!