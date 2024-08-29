Television | Celebrities

Rohit Purohit who came into the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the lead has completed five months of his tenure playing Armaan Poddar. The actor talks about the love he has constantly received from fans.

Rohit Purohit the talented actor who plays the role of Armaan Poddar in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got into the show at a crucial juncture, when the makers decided to oust the lead Shahzada Dhami with immediate effect. Rohit Purohit was brought in to play the role of Armaan Poddar and take over from Shehzada from where he left. It was indeed a tough ask for Rohit, considering the challenges that actors face on TV.

However, within no time, Rohit made the role completely his and eased into the character smoothly. The transition for the audiences from seeing one actor to another actor was also very engaging, with Rohit immediately forcing audiences to allow him to perform. Rohit grabbed the chance with both hands and emerged as the winner, taking the show ahead to scale bigger heights.

Rohit recently completed five months with the show, and also completed 150 episodes as Armaan Poddar. In a video with the Telly Gram team, Rohit talked about his journey in the show.

Said Rohit, “I am happy on being part of the show for five months and 150 episodes. Fans give me love and more love every single day, and I am happy about it. Amidst the tough routine of delivering episodes on a daily basis, the love and appreciation we get from audiences as the immediate feedback daily makes work more motivating. I am happy and grateful to the audiences for showering their continued love.”

When asked about his expectations, he said, “I do not expect anything from others. But I set my own expectations to give my 100 per cent to anything on hand. I worked towards this character with utmost sincerity and honesty. I always knew it would be a challenging task, but I was determined to do my best and keep my body fit, both physically and mentally. In fact, my wife Sheena suggested that we move closer to Filmcity, and just because I did that, I am able to balance work and family very well.”

Rohit, like the audience, is excited about the wedding track of Armaan and Abhira. “I am excited for the wedding equally as you are. Shooting for festivals and special occasions in the show give us more energy. The engagement scenes have been received well, with viewers loving every scene of the episode.”

