RSHD Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares BTS Glimpse Of Traditional Look With Co-Stars Seerat Kapoor And Yesha Rughani

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Seerat Kapoor, and Ayesha Rughani are talented and brilliant actors in the television Industry. They are known for their roles in the Indian television serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua.” The Dheeraj recently teased their fans with behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of their look-in ethnic. Here’s what this buzz entails:

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Seerat Kapoor, and Ayesha Rughani’s Ethnic Outfit-

In the Instagram post, Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a picture of herself, giving a glimpse of an ethnic look. The actor looks gorgeous in a pink stand collar, shoulder-padded full sleeves, gold buttons featuring slit sherwani, straight pants with sheer fabric with floral embroidery dupatta. He rounded off his look with a beige photo, a long gold necklace, a ring, and a mojari, which give a royal look.

Yesha Rughani looks regal in a pastel pink hue with a silver work embellishment bust fitted, ¾ length sleeves blouse, matching high-waist flared floor-length skirt with sheer work dupatta. Yesha opts for royal accessories like gold necklaces, jhumkas, a nose ring, a bangles-fingering bracelet, and a maang tikka, which gives a gorgeous look to her outfit.

Seerat Kapoor flaunts her ethnic look with a wine with silver embroidery work bust-fitted, ¾ length sleeves blouse, matching floor-length skirt, and two dupattas. She finishes his look with long silver necklaces, earrings, a nose ring, a maang tikka, and a fingering bracelet. In the photo, the trio shows their ethnic look from their TV series Rab Se Hai Dua.

As soon as Dheeraj posted a picture on Instagram, Shraddha Arya turned to his post and commented, “#Preeran” with a red heart.

