Celebrated television actors are set to give their fans a taste of fun banter and full-fledged entertainment. Starting from Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nikki Tamboli to Arjun Bijlani, grace the show Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull. That already calls for grandeur. With that, a BTS video from the sets has gone viral, where we can see these stunners chilling out after a wholesome lunch. We see Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Sehajpal and others lazing around after a wholesome lunch. Have a look below-

Rubina Dilaik shares an impromptu video from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull

The video shows Harsh Limbachiya, Pratik Sehajpal, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam sitting on their couches, chilling. While Rubina Dilaik records the impromptu video on the sets. While the actors relax and laze around, Rubina Dilaik asks Arjun Bijlani if it is the after-effect of the lunch. Then Rubina switches over to the selfie camera while Arjun Bijlani bombs in.

Here take a look-

Earlier, we got glimpses from the show, with Colors TV dropping in a teaser on their official page on Instagram. The entertainment definitely looks promising. And with these fantastic actors on board, it’s a given. We can’t wait to see how they poke for the most awaited fun banter once the show goes on the screens.

According to reports, the show shall feature other television actors too. Starting from Sumbul Touqeer, Punit Pathak to Shiva Thakare, the show will be a classic showdown of drama, fun and more.

