Rubina Dilaik Embarks On Spiritual Journey, Seeks Blessings From Lord Mahadev

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known Indian television actress who is known for her powerful performance on screen. She has become a household name with her stints in shows like Chotti Bahu, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others. Her fans lovingly call her Boss Lady as she won the Bigg Boss 14 title. The audience not only enjoys her performance on-screen but also her personality in real life. Through her Instagram feed, the actress shares a glimpse of her real life and her personality behind the scenes. Her social media posts show her humble, kind, and fun-loving personality in real life. She loves to embrace simplicity and stay rooted in her culture and traditions. Recently, the actress embarked on a spiritual journey as she visited the Mahadev temple in the mountains.

Rubina Dilaik’s Spiritual Journey Seeking Blessings From Lord Mahadev

Rubina shared a video on her Instagram handle showcasing insights from her peaceful Monday morning. In the video, the actress embarks on a spiritual journey as she visits the Mahadev temple. With the visuals and simplicity, it seems the actress is in her hometown. The actress with a Prashad bucket in her hand steps inside the temple and takes blessings touching the floor of the temple. The actress also shows Mahadev and Nandi’s status.

After taking blessings inside the temple, Rubina takes the round of the temple and experiences the serenity by touching the walls and pillars of the temple. For her spiritual visit, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wore a white printed salwar suit and tied her hair in a bun. At the same time, a cropped sweater complemented her appearance.