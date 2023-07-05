ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics

Rubina Dilaik recently shared some candid moments from her visit to her hometown Shimla on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the breathtaking view of a river from her balcony. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 22:25:37
Television actress Rubina Dilaik recently shared some candid moments from her visit to her hometown Shimla on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying the breathtaking view of a river from her balcony. The actress opted for a trendy all-blue co-ord set, complementing her look with flowing wavy hair, black sunglasses, and a natural, no-makeup look. Rubina’s “no-filter” pictures showcased her genuine and unfiltered beauty, capturing the essence of her peaceful time in Shimla. Fans and followers appreciated her simplicity and praised her for embracing her natural self.

Rubina Dilaik’s style file

Rubina Dilaik, known for her impeccable style and fashion sense, continues to leave a lasting impression with her sartorial choices. Whether it’s on-screen or off-screen, the actress never fails to make a fashion statement.

And this one is no different from the rest. Check out below-

Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics 824054

Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics 824055

Every time we see Rubina in her hometown Shimla, we witness her embracing a more laid-back and relaxed style, reflecting the peaceful ambiance of the hill station. Her fashion choices in Shimla tend to lean towards comfortable and cozy outfits, blending seamlessly with the serene surroundings. From cozy sweaters, scarves, and boots to floral dresses and flowy skirts, she effortlessly captures the essence of Shimla’s charm through her fashion.

What are your views on her style file from Shimla? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

