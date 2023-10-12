Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy & Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved crop top and skirts for girls night out

Stepping out for a girls’ night out is an opportunity to let your style shine, and who better to draw inspiration from than celebrities with their dazzling fashion choices? Saying that here we are with the captivating looks of Rubina Dilaik, Mouni Roy, and Shivangi Joshi, each of whom has added their personal touch to the classic combination of crop tops and skirts. Whether you’re drawn to bohemian charm, timeless elegance, or youthful schoolgirl chic, we will guide you in recreating these celebrity-approved looks in your own unique way.

Rubina Dilaik’s Bohemian Flair

Picture a girls’ night out, and Rubina Dilaik’s style instantly adds a touch of bohemian magic to the evening. She nailed the look with an off-shoulder multicoloured crop top that screams fun and fashion. Paired with a long, straight pleated multi-coloured skirt, this outfit showcases her vibrant and free-spirited personality. Rubina doesn’t stop at just the clothes; she knows how to make a statement. Her unique hairstyle, winged eyes, and subtle nude lips create an elegant balance. To add that extra touch of glam, she chose a pair of gorgeous golden ear studs, completing her look that’s bound to turn heads.

Mouni Roy’s Polka Dot Elegance

Mouni Roy is no stranger to turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense. For the ultimate girls’ night out, she opted for a black polka dot crop top that exudes charm and sophistication. Paired with a striking red pleated flared skirt, Mouni’s outfit oozes class. Her sleek straight hair and bold eyes, complemented by pink lips, add a dash of glamour to her look. Mouni knows how to balance playfulness and elegance, making her a style icon to look up to.

Shivangi Joshi’s School Girl Chic

Shivangi Joshi decided to bring some cute schoolgirl vibes to the girls’ night out. Her choice of an off-shoulder red crop top paired with a white mini skirt creates an adorable yet trendy look. What sets Shivangi apart is her decision to go makeup-free for the outfit, proving that natural beauty can shine through. With her gorgeous smile and long, flowing hair, Shivangi’s style is all about embracing simplicity and radiating a youthful charm. It’s a look that’s perfect for a carefree and enjoyable night out with the girls.

In a world filled with endless fashion possibilities, these three celebrities show us how to rock crop tops and skirts in their own unique styles. From bohemian flair to polka-dot elegance and schoolgirl chic, there’s no shortage of inspiration for your next girls’ night out. Whether you want to make a bold statement like Rubina, exude charm like Mouni, or embrace simplicity like Shivangi, these outfits prove that fashion can be as diverse as the personalities who wear it. So go ahead, pick your style, and make your next night out one to remember.

So, how do you recreate it?

To recreate these celebrity-inspired looks in your own unique way, start with Rubina Dilaik’s bohemian flair by choosing a multi-coloured off-shoulder crop top paired with a flowing, pleated skirt in vibrant patterns. Embrace a carefree hairstyle, go for winged eyes and nude lips, and add a touch of elegance with golden ear studs. If you prefer Mouni Roy’s polka dot elegance, opt for a classic black polka dot crop top and a dramatic red pleated flared skirt. Keep your hair sleek and straight, accentuate your eyes with bold liner, and don pink lips for a charming finish. For a schoolgirl chic look like Shivangi Joshi, select an off-shoulder red crop top or any other vibrant colour with a white mini skirt. Embrace your natural beauty by going makeup-free or choosing minimal makeup, and let your long, flowing hair and radiant smile do the talking. Remember, the key is to make these styles your own by adding your unique twist and feeling confident and comfortable in your chosen outfit.