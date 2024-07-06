Rubina Dilaik Radiates Freshness In White Chikankari Kurta And Open Curly Hair

Rubina Dilaik is well known for her role in the television series “Chotti Bahu.” The actress is enjoying the success of her most recent film, “Chal Bhajj Chaliye.” Rubina is making headlines for her upcoming film “Hum Tum Maktoob” with Palash Muchhal. Apart from acting, Rubina Dilaik frequently posts breathtaking photos of her travels, fashion, and other activities on Instagram. Rubina Dilaik recently shared photos of herself wearing a white ethnic fit. Look at the photographs below!

Rubina Dilaik In Chikankari Kurta Fit-

Taking to an Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik shared a picture series of herself wearing an ethnic fit. The outfit features a white with peach and green threadwork V-neckline ¾ length sleeves with pleats for the front kurta. Though simple, the rich color of the outfit attracts attention instantly. Rubina Diliak loves to slay with her glam wherever she goes, and this one is no exception. The kurta is from The Chikan Label.

Rubina Dilaik’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Rubina Dilaik’s preference for simplicity is evident in her hairstyle. She left her hair curly open with a middle partition, adding a touch of grace. The statement multi-color jhumkas and the ring she wore were the perfect accessories to complement her outfit. Her makeup, featuring pale eyeshadow, pink blushy cheeks, and creamy lips, added to her overall allure. Throughout the photos, Rubina Dilaik’s charm radiates in a gorgeous fit and flaunts the million-dollar million-dollar smile on her face.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more fashion updates.