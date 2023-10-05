Rubina Dilaik's Pregnancy Craving For Ice Cream Revealed; Check Video

Rubina Dilaik and her pregnancy glow seem to be spreading big time with every passing day!! We saw how Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla had taken time off to tour South California. They actually announced Rubina’s pregnancy while they were in their vacation spree. Yes, Rubina has been flaunting her baby bump and has been super active on social media from then on. We have seen her sport the trendiest of attires, quite exquisite in fashion and styling. All of them had one thing in common, and that was the adorable baby bump seen clearly in Rubina’s. Now, Rubina seems to be in the mood to eat!!

Yes, they say that a woman gets the craziest of food cravings only during her pregnancy. And this is right more often!! And now, we see Rubina enjoying ice cream during her pregnancy.

She wrote on social media,

rubinadilaik

19 h

I Scream , You scream, Girls Love Ice Cream 🍦 😋 @ivanahou1819

She even put up a video of her eating ice cream along with a little one!! And we must say here, that it is not only girls loving ice creams, but expectant mothers too love ice cream to the core!!

Seems like Rubina’s big food craving is on the roll!! This stop was for ice cream, and we wonder what are the other food delicacies that fascinates Rubina during her pregnancy!!