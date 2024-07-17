Rubina Dilaik’s Stunning Green Satin Chiffon Saree With A Designer Blouse Making It Perfect For Your Wedding

Many ladies now wear sarees for weddings, thanks to our trendsetting television actress. Her classic yet fun style is the ideal choice for a wedding, and the versatility of the saree means you can wear it long after the wedding day. If you’re in search of saree inspiration, look no further than Rubina Dilaik, who looked stunning in one at her friend’s wedding. Get inspired by the photos below!

Rubina Dilaik’s Inspired Green Saree With A Designer Blouse-

The saree is made of luxurious satin chiffon, known for its smooth texture and elegant drape. The vibrant green color adds a fresh and lively touch, perfect for the festive season. The saree features a minimalistic yet elegant design with a delicate sheen that enhances sophistication. The fluid drape of the chiffon fabric and silver-gold border with a dropped end piece ensures a graceful and flattering silhouette.

The blouse is a designer piece that perfectly complements the saree, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit. With its intricate embroidery, beadwork, and sequins, it’s a stylish choice for any wedding. The butterfly neckline accentuates the collarbone and shoulders, and the sleeveless design adds a modern touch. A well-fitted blouse enhances the overall look, providing structure and elegance. The designer details ensure that the blouse stands out, making it a statement piece. The outfit, from Swtantra Proudly Indian, is not just stylish but also affordable, costing only Rs. 7,999.

Pair the saree with statement jewelry such as gold earrings, a multi-color necklace, a ring, and a wristwatch to complete the look. Opt for a makeup look that complements the outfit. A subtle shimmery eye, matte pink lips, and a hint of pink blush work well with the vibrant green. Choose a hairstyle that suits the blouse’s neckline. Style your hair in a crimped side-partition straight hairstyle to enhance the overall elegance.

Rubina Dilaik’s stunning green satin chiffon saree with a designer blouse is a perfect choice for anyone looking to make a fashion statement this wedding season.