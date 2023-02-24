Zaan Khan, talented actor, who has carved a niche in the industry with his exceptional work in projects like Naamkarann, Jhalli Anjali, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Hamari Bahu Silk, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, is currently seen in Zee TV’s new show Maitree.

Talking about his show and character, the star mentioned, “Maitree is not a typical kitchen drama. The daily focuses more on the friendship of the lead characters. It has been an honor to be a part of the show. I want to thank my producer and Zee TV for giving me this opportunity. When I got a call for this role, I immediately said yes to them, just because of the character in the show. This character is very different from what I have played in the past and is the opposite of who I am in real life.”

He further added, “I am playing the role of Ashish’s brother- Saaransh in the show. Saaransh is an NRI, living in London who is very unpredictable and reckless, if he is nice to someone at one moment, he is capable of being rude to that person the very next minute. Saaransh is unpredictable. I had to do a lot of preparation as it is a very difficult character to portray. I have worked really hard for this one and so has the team. I hope our efforts pay off well.”

Zaan enjoys working with Shrenu Parikh, Namish Taneja, and Bhaweeka Chaudhary. He said, “We are very comfortable with each other on and off screen. We chill and have lots of fun. We share amazing chemistry on set. We have a positive vibe on set.”

