Samridhii Shukla And Anita Raaj’s Striking Twinning Moment On The Set Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Check Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is going through a grandeur-filled phase with the wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) fast approaching. As we know, Abhira aka Samridhii Shukla is the wedding planner for the big event. We have always seen Abhira being at loggerheads with the matriarch of the Poddar family, Dadisa played by Anita Raaj. Their sequences are not only emotional but also power-packed, considering that they are poles apart in their thinking process. Well, the recent social media feed from the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us a different picture of the chemistry between Abhira and Dadisa. We tell you why!!

Dadisa and Abhira are seen dressed up in grand lehengas which are richly coloured orange with silver embroidery on them. The two of them look like stunning stars in this twinning combination. It is always a joy to catch their scenes together, and this too will be one awesome one, we bet!!

There will surely be sparks flying across in the sequence to be shot, but off the screen, the BTS pictures of Anita Raaj and Samridhii Shukla are to die for!! They make for a deadly combination and sport the best of smiles in these pictures.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Are you all waiting to see this engaging sequence with the two of them in action? We have to say that this sparkling colour of orange with rich silver embroidery on their lehengas suits them exquisitely!!

Way to go!!