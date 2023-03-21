Tejasswi Prakash is taking another big leap in her career, as she now makes her debut in Marathi film. The diva has collaborated with Rohit Shetty’s for the latter’s first Marathi movie venture that titles as School College Ani Life. Owing to the same, the actress has now shared the trailer video on her social media handle.

In the video, we get a glimpse of the movie, showcasing some of the best actors from the Marathi film industry. While that, Tejasswi Prakash blooms with grace in the trailer. We spotted her in a beautiful white salwar suit teamed with sleek hair and minimal makeup. The trailer looks promising. What’s more we are thrilled to watch Tejasswi Prakash on the big screen too.

Sharing the trailer, Tejasswi wrote, “#SchoolCollegeAniLife Trailer Out Now! In Cinemas 14th April.” Here take a look at the video-

Sharing the video, she further tagged the makers in the caption, including Rohit Shetty, Reliance Entertainment and others. She also mentioned the cast in the caption too. Soon after she shared the video, her industry friends came in congratulating her for her good work and her new venture into the films too.

Earlier, Tejasswi was known for her participation in the show Bigg Boss 15. Later to that, the actress got featured in the show Naagin 6. She became a household name after her participation BB15. She met the love of her life inside the house, Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi and Karan, the couple is currently one of the most loved couples in the country. They often cater goals with their pictures and videos on social media.