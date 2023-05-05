ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a massive Telugu project?

Parth Samthaan, the popular Indian tv actor is all set for a big time Telugu project shares special insights on his Instagram stories, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 06:32:57
The rise of south film industry has been inevitable in the latest years. With the movies earning massive numbers at the box office and the actors getting popular, the rise can’t be denied. Owing to that, the popular actor Parth Samthaan who is known for his role in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and others has now bagged a role in Telugu movie.

Parth shares insights from Telugu movie sets

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture from the sets of the Telugu movie. The actor can be seen in a stylish black orange checkered shirt. The actor completed the look with messy hairdo, stubble beard as he clicked the casual selfie with his phone camera.

Sharing the picture, Parth wrote, “Let’s shoot… stay tuned” and added a hashtag saying, ‘Telugu’

Here take a look-

Scoop: Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a massive Telugu project? 804203

Work Front

Samthaan’s career took off with his debut in the popular TV show “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan” in 2014, where he played the lead role of Manik Malhotra. The show garnered a massive fan following, with Samthaan becoming an overnight sensation. Since then, there has been no looking back for the talented actor, who has gone on to work in various television shows and web series.

In 2018, Samthaan bagged the lead role of Anurag Basu in the reboot of the popular TV show “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” His portrayal of the iconic character was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike, cementing his position as one of the most promising actors in the industry. His chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes, who played Prerna Sharma, was also widely praised.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

