Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’

Shaheer Sheikh, a close friend of Hina Khan, took to Instagram to shower praises on her new endeavor. He shared an old video from the launch of their song "Barsaat Aa Gayi," expressing his astonishment at Hina's melodious voice

23 Sep,2023 16:39:36
Hina Khan, who is known for her exceptional acting prowess in popular television shows and her notable appearances on reality TV, recently made a significant leap into the music industry with her debut single, “Barsaat Aa Gayi.” This exciting development has earned her the admiration and support of her friends in the industry, including actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer, a close friend of Hina, took to Instagram to shower praises on her new endeavor. He shared an old video from the launch of their song “Barsaat Aa Gayi,” expressing his astonishment at Hina’s melodious voice. In the video, both Shaheer and Hina appear elated as they celebrate their collaborative musical project.

Shaheer wrote, “It is sounding so soothing and pleasant.. u have a mesmerising voice @realhinakhan this song is going to be a super hit and ur future as a singer is very bright.. ❤️❤️” The warm words of support from Shaheer not only reflect their strong friendship but also the recognition of Hina’s talent as she embarks on a new journey as a singer.

Hina responded with a heartfelt comment that melted hearts. She took to the comments section of Shaheer’s post and wrote, “Shaheeeer ❤️ Huggsss❤️.” Hina’s debut single, “Barsaat Aa Gayi,” was officially launched on September 21 and is available for fans to enjoy on the Vyrl Originals YouTube channel. The track is already receiving positive feedback, and fans are eagerly anticipating more musical offerings from the versatile actress.

