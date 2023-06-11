ADVERTISEMENT
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights

Hina Khan recently sent waves of excitement through social media as she unveiled intriguing insights from her upcoming music video, "Barsaat AA Gayi," scroll below to know all the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 11:50:37
Get ready to witness the scorching chemistry reignite as the dynamic duo ‘ShaHina’ returns! The effervescent Hina Khan recently sent waves of excitement through social media as she unveiled intriguing insights from her upcoming music video, “Barsaat AA Gayi,” where she will be sharing the screen with the charismatic Shaheer Sheikh. Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of romance as these two powerhouses come together to create a sizzling love story that is bound to leave fans swooning.

With their undeniable charm and undeniable talent, Hina and Shaheer are all set to set hearts aflutter and bring a storm of emotions with their electrifying on-screen romance. Get ready to be drenched in the rain of love and witness the magic of ‘ShaHina’ as they reignite the screen with their enchanting chemistry.

Hina Khan’s exclusive insights from new music video

Hina Khan shared a poster from their upcoming new music video. In the poster we can see Hina Khan looked all adorable in her princess like blue midi dress teamed with short wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh looked stunning in his formal attire.

Sharing the poster, Hina wrote, “Rains. Romance. Nostalgia…Aur ek Love Song. #BarsaatAaGayi – you all will fall in love with this one … Out on 14th June on the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel.”

Here take a look-

