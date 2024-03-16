Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav promises to be a thrilling ride: Gurpreet Singh on his entry in the Colors show

Gurpreet Singh who was recently seen in Chand Jalne Laga on Colors, has now joined the cast of Colors’ mythological show, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, produced by Swastik Productions. He has entered to play a cameo role in the show. He is playing the role of Bhagirath.

Says Gurpreet, “The sudden end of Chand Jalne Laga caught me off guard, especially considering the positive response it received. It had become a favourite in the 6:00 pm slot. But now, onto more exciting news, I am thrilled to share that Siddharth Tewary has brought me on board for a cameo in Shiv Shakti.”

He adds, “In Shiv Shakti, I play the character of Bhagirath, and I am excited to be part of the mythological drama. Unfortunately, I can’t spill all the beans just yet – we’ve got to keep the suspense alive. Siddharth and I go way back to our first collaboration in Mahabharat and then in Porus, where I embodied the charismatic Ambiraj. This isn’t my first mythological rodeo; like I said, I also made a brief appearance in Siddharth Tewariys Mahabharat on Star Plus. As an actor, I believe in taking the scenic route to understand my characters, digging into their backstories like a detective on a mission.”

Talking about his look, he says, “I’m thrilled that you find it unique. Crafting these characters is like being a part of an artistic experiment. Your positive vibes on my appearance really amp up the excitement. Shiv Shakti promises to be a thrilling ride, and I’m here to make sure you enjoy every twist and turn. I can’t wait to share this new adventure with you all!”

