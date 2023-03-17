Shivangi Joshi is one of the most gorgeous and ravishing actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. The beautiful and gorgeous diva started her career at a very young age and well, without any element of doubt, her biggest breakthrough show that has helped her become the person she is today is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan has been appreciated immensely by one and all and well, that’s why, her role of Naira in the show was one of the most important. Ever since the time Shivangi Joshi quit the show and moved on her in her acting career, a lot of individuals might have felt that she will be having

Kl challenges in her way.

Although she did have quite many challenges, she’s managed to overcome it. She decided to wait patiently till the time she got her ideal role in other projects and well, the wait seems to have worked out wonderfully in her favour. She was recently seen in Amazon Mini TV’s ‘Jab We Matched’ and her performance was widely appreciated. Recently, she updated her fans about a kidney infection due to which she was hospitalized. Ever since then, her fans were immensely worried and unhappy. Well, there’s always light at the end of tunnel and henceforth that’s why, we too want to show you all some of her best and most droolworthy moments in gorgeous sarees that will melt your hearts with perfection. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, right folks? Beauty is an understatement for her, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com