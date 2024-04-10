Shivangi Joshi bonds with Rajan Shahi’s DKP cast and crew during the Iftaari party

It was a delight to see Shivangi Joshi at the Iftaari party hosted by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut on the set of Anupamaa. Shivangi is even today remembered and loved for her enchanting portrayal of Naira in the DKP show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi was seen bonding with the Producer, the cast and crew of the DKP family.

On the occasion, Shivangi shared her thoughts with IWMBuzz.com. “It feels good to be part of the DKP Iftaari gathering. DKP is like my family. I have met all of them on one platform after a long time. It is special as the Iftaari celebration is happening on the set of Anupamaa. This is the first time, I guess, the Iftaari is happening on the set of Anupamaa. I want to go around the set too.”

Talking about being on holiday and how she has been lenient on her diet pattern, Shivangi said, “I wish to eat all the delicacies I can during Eid. Yes, one needs to diet a bit and exercise at regular intervals. I am on a travel spree. I believe in eating to the fullest, as I enjoy life. I am enjoying every moment of my holiday. I love to explore the delicacies of different states that I travel to.”

“I travelled to Bhubaneswar, Orissa recently and this travel spree began with that. I have a lot of travel plans coming,” she added.

Talking about Producer Rajan Shahi, Shivangi expressed, “Rajan Sir is like my father, I am happy to meet him after a long time.”

When asked about her comeback plan after Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, she averred, “Honestly, I am going through a small break right now. I am in talks, and you will see me getting back soon.”

As for missing the sets of Yeh Rishta, she stated, “Yeh Rishta will always be special in my life. You tend to miss things that are away from you, but this set and the lovely remembrances will always be in my heart.”