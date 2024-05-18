Shivangi Joshi Brings In Her Birthday In Style; Wishes Herself ‘Happy Birthday To Me’

It’s a double whammy celebration for the loyal fans of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yesterday (17 May) was the birthday of Harshad Chopda who played the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla in the long-running popular show. His onscreen chemistry with Pranali Rathod has been one of the standout phases of the show. We saw Pranali wishing Harshad on her birthday. Today is the birthday of Shivangi Joshi (18 May), who earlier played the lead role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi took to her social media to tell her fans how she is spending her special occasion. Shivangi posted pictures from the birthday celebration bash that she has been having since yesterday. On the eve of her birthday, Shivangi joined with her family and friends to celebrate her birthday. Terming it as Birthday Eve, she posted a few pictures. She also posted a picture of her cutting a cake and wishing herself a Happy Birthday.

She wrote the caption Happy Birthday To Me, which really floored her fans. She has been receiving all the love today and special attention, adulation from her fans.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing Shivangi Joshi a very Happy Birthday!! May she get all that she desires and prays for!!