Shivangi Joshi Captivates Fans In Dreamy Ethnic Attire, Raises Heartbeats With Her Killer Smile

Heartthrob Shivangi Joshi is the top television actress in the entertainment world right now. With her impactful performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka, and others, she has become the favorite of the audience. Along with her acting skills, the gorgeous actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense, often setting new trends with her alluring appearances, whether in ethnic or western outfits. Today, the actress raises her fans’ hearts with her dreamy ethnic look.

Dreamy Ethnic Look In Lehenga

Oh, so breathtaking! Shivangi takes ethnic fashion to a new level with her dreamy avatar wearing a greyish-pink lehenga set.

Lehenga Set

Shivangi’s outfit includes a square-neckline blouse with sleeveless hands embellished with intricate beads and sequins, adding a dreamy touch. The light shade of the outfit looks pretty. The actress pairs her look with a matching lehenga, and an organza dupatta completes her appearance.

Dreamy Makeup And Hairstyle

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress elevates her dreamy look with a simple diamond-embellished princess necklace and matching earrings. With minimalistic eyeshadow, shiny cheeks, pink lips, and hair styled in a puffy bun, Shivangi looks like a princess.

Shivangi’s Killer Smile

Posing for the photo, Shivangi flaunted her killer smile, looking into the camera. Throughout the pictures, the actress showed her princess vibe while her killer smile raised heartbeats.

Actress Tannaz Irani wrote “Sparkling.” Rajiv Adatia dropped a fire emoji. A user said, “Why do you do like this shivi a mini heart attack.” The second wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful .”