Shivangi Joshi Looks Ethereal Beauty In Purple Velvet Salwar Suit, Take Cues

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the entertainment world. She has impeccable taste in fashion, and her Instagram feed is proof of that. From stunning shimmery dresses to divine ethnic drapes to bossy pantsuits, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has the knack to pull every look effortlessly. However, this time, the Barsatein actress shows her ethereal beauty in a purple salwar suit. Let’s take a closer look.

Shivangi Joshi’s Purple Salwar Suit

Just wow! Shivangi Joshi never ceases to impress with her glam. And her new look in the beautiful salwar suit is the newest in the collection. In the image shared on Shivangi’s social media, the actress can be seen embracing a breathtaking fashion in the ethnic drape salwar suit. The Barsatein actress wore a purple velvet kurta with beautiful embroidery around the neckline and the edges of the sleeves. She pairs her look with the matching pants. The sheer purple dupatta with the beautiful embroidery all over it completes her glam.

But wait, there is more to this breathtaking ethnic fashion. Shivangi adorns her look with open, soft curls complementing her simplicity. She opts for white earrings that give her ethnicity a charming touch. At the same time, her rosy makeover adds an extra dose of glamour. Lastly, with the silver heels, Shivangi uplifts her overall appearance. With the beautiful smile on her face, she looks ethereal beauty.

Drop your views in the comments box below.