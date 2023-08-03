ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shivangi Joshi Turns Muse In Floral Dress And Accessories

Shivangi Joshi loves fashion and style. The diva in her latest Instagram pictures is Flaunting her gorgeousness in pictures. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 04:30:28
Shivangi Joshi Turns Muse In Floral Dress And Accessories 840046

Shivangi Joshi, a stunning beauty, makes fans swoon with her floral-printed avatar. With her gorgeousness in the pictures, she is embraced her ethnic look elegantly. The diva wore a sleeveless golden pink floral printed anarkali. The color and outfit suited her personality.

Shivangi Joshi’s Floral Love

Styled by Sugandha Sood, Shivangi embraced her traditional look with minimal yet captivating accessorizing. Her beautiful stones, diamond embellished choker, and earrings by Rubans. in and Oakpinionpr add sophistication to her look.

Wait, that’s not it, her long soft curls secured with a pin made her look like a princess. Shivangi’s beautiful eyes blushed cheeks, and rosy lips rounded her appearance.

Overall, Shivangi Joshi won hearts with her gorgeousness in the floral ethnic drape. You can steal the glam like her for your functions and parties.

Shivangi Joshi Turns Muse In Floral Dress And Accessories 840045

Shivangi Joshi loves fashion and regularly keeps herself in the top buzz. Whether ethnic or western never fails to impress with her stunning looks.

Shivangi Joshi is known for her performance in shows like Begusarai as Poonam Lakhan Thakur, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira, and Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi. Currently, she is working in the show Barsatein as Aradhana alongside Kushal Tandon. She has also appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s new avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage 836990
Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here 835432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Fame Kushal Tandon Exhibits His Boxing Expertise; Check Here
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan 832785
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh’s biased reporting on Muskan
Watch: Shivangi Joshi High In Monsoon Hangover 831434
Watch: Shivangi Joshi High In Monsoon Hangover
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style in Floral Dress 822735
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress
Latest Stories
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics 839941
Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In One-shoulder Ruffle Gown; See Pics
Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen's Next Vacation Destination For 21st Birthday 839949
Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen’s Next Vacation Destination For 21st Birthday
Shraddha Kapoor's Unbound Love For Desserts In Photo 839880
Shraddha Kapoor’s Unbound Love For Desserts In Photo
Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face 839876
Ashi Singh Drops After-Shoot Casual Avatar, Flaunts Glowing Face
Sara Ali Khan opens up on her religious beliefs, says ‘I don’t care…’ 840128
Sara Ali Khan opens up on her religious beliefs, says ‘I don’t care…’
Tota Roy Choudhury who played Alia’s father in RRPK gets emotional after Mahesh Bhatt goes all praises for him 840126
Tota Roy Choudhury who played Alia’s father in RRPK gets emotional after Mahesh Bhatt goes all praises for him
Read Latest News