Shivangi Joshi Turns Muse In Floral Dress And Accessories

Shivangi Joshi, a stunning beauty, makes fans swoon with her floral-printed avatar. With her gorgeousness in the pictures, she is embraced her ethnic look elegantly. The diva wore a sleeveless golden pink floral printed anarkali. The color and outfit suited her personality.

Shivangi Joshi’s Floral Love

Styled by Sugandha Sood, Shivangi embraced her traditional look with minimal yet captivating accessorizing. Her beautiful stones, diamond embellished choker, and earrings by Rubans. in and Oakpinionpr add sophistication to her look.

Wait, that’s not it, her long soft curls secured with a pin made her look like a princess. Shivangi’s beautiful eyes blushed cheeks, and rosy lips rounded her appearance.

Overall, Shivangi Joshi won hearts with her gorgeousness in the floral ethnic drape. You can steal the glam like her for your functions and parties.

Shivangi Joshi loves fashion and regularly keeps herself in the top buzz. Whether ethnic or western never fails to impress with her stunning looks.

Shivangi Joshi is known for her performance in shows like Begusarai as Poonam Lakhan Thakur, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira, and Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi. Currently, she is working in the show Barsatein as Aradhana alongside Kushal Tandon. She has also appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s new avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IMWBuzz.com.