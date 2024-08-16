Shivangi Joshi’s New Saree Look Is All About Timeless Elegance, Checkout Photos!

Shivangi Joshi is known for her role in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka with her rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon, and the actress is also bagging a new project, which is not revealed by an actress and also hinted that Rajan Shahi is doing a new project featuring her. Besides acting, Shivangi Joshi is a stunning fashionista who has again proven her fashion prowess with her latest saree look, embodying timeless elegance with every detail. Here’s a closer look at why this saree ensemble is capturing hearts and setting new style standards:

Decoding Shivangi Joshi’s Stunning Saree Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shivangi Joshi shared classy photos of herself as she poses in a gorgeous saree look. Shivangi’s saree by Swtantra fashion label features a luxurious organza fabric with a small gold border saree that drapes beautifully, enhancing the timeless elegance of her look. The design is sheer fabric and pairs with a metallic gold sweetheart neckline and strapless back criss-cross knot-tied blouse, adding sophistication without overwhelming the outfit. The way Shivangi drapes her saree adds a touch of grace and poise. The outfits cost Rs. 2,999.

Decoding Shivangi’s Makeup And Hairstyle-

Shivangi Joshi’s makeup and hairstyle are in perfect harmony with her saree. Her makeup features soft, natural makeup with a focus on radiant skin, black fluttery lashes, matte pink lips, and a classic hairstyle, such as loose curly open, which add to the overall timeless appeal of her look. Complementing her saree, Shivangi chooses accessories like pink with mirror work earrings, bangles, and a pink bindi that enhance her look without overshadowing it. Shivangi Joshi embodies timeless elegance in the photos in her new saree look, setting the bar high for saree fashion with charismatic beauty.

