Shopping To Delicious Meal: Peek Into Shivangi Joshi’s Perfect Day Out In Chandigarh

Shivangi Joshi is known for her role in the popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Barsatein with Kushal Tandon and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Apart from her acting skills, her social media presence is on point, whether giving updates related to her work or enjoying her travel time. The actress is currently in Chandigarh for her new project shooting. The actress breaks from her hectic schedule and enjoys her day in a beautiful city. Check out the photo below!

Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram Post-

Taking it to her Instagram post, Shivangi Joshi shared a collage photo of her life in Chandigarh. The actress explores the vibrant shopping spots in Chandigarh, visiting local boutiques and bustling markets. She posted a picture of a stunning multi-color fabric fit at the cabinet, capturing the essence of Chandigarh’s diverse shopping scene. Shivangi Joshi tried popular eateries and savored a variety of dishes, including a delicious dinner with a paratha, chole, and lassi garnished with almonds, highlighting her love for food and her adventurous palate.

Shivangi took time to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Chandigarh. She visited scenic spots and captured stunning photos, sharing her love for nature and the city’s serene environment with greenery, blue sky views, and stunning architecture. The photos showcased Shivangi’s joyful expressions and candid moments, capturing the essence of her perfect day out. She also shared a picture of herself in an ethnic salwar suit and style with a gold maang tikka and wavy hairstyle.

Shivangi Joshi’s journey through the city’s shopping spots, culinary delights, and scenic locations provided fans with insights into her day in Chandigarh.