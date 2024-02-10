Shraddha Arya’s Prettiest Spin To Her Floral Saree, See Here

The talented, versatile, and gorgeous Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob of the Indian entertainment world. The Kundali Bhagya actress takes the fashion game a notch up with her beautiful traditional appearance. In the latest pictures, the actress embraces her vibe in a floral saree, and her trendy spin on this timeless drape will leave you spellbound.

Shraddha Arya’s Floral Saree Look

The actress embraces her ethnicity in a timeless white saree. The captivating floral prints all over add a wow factor to her look. She pairs this beautiful six-yard saree with a contrasting pink blouse, creating a pretty look. The puffy sleeves of the blouse and low neckline create a mesmerizing view. This combination of white, pink, and green is a treat to the eyes.

That’s not all! Shraddha has the knack for pulling every look to perfection, and she did that with this one, too, as she adorns her look with the beautiful emerald oxidized jhumkas. She left her tresses open in curls style, creating a fresh look. With rosy pink cheeks and nude lips, Shraddha balances grace and style. The pink bindi on her forehead brings a wow factor to her desi glam. Her charismatic smile throughout the photos adds an extra dose of spark.

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s new floral saree look? Please drop your views in the comments box below.