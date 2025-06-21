Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Praises Shivansh, Raunak Fumes In Anger

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Pranali Rathod as Prarthana and Akshay Bindra as Raunak, the fourth-generation lead. Check out the latest update about the upcoming episode airing on 21 June 2025.

In the previous episode, Bua Maa instigates Shivansh (Namik Paul) against Smita while exposing the truth that Raunak (Akshay Bindra) set the Zaveri house on fire.

In today’s episode, Bua Maa tells Shivansh that Smita might have planned to trap him in a murder case with Raunak. Shivansh is shocked and upset when Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) tries to talk to him, but he ignores her and gets angry at her. Prarthana confronts Bua Maa for creating misunderstandings and changing Shiavanh. But Bua Maa instead warns Prarthana and tells her not to try to change Shivansh.

After asking Shivansh to forgive Smita, Prarthana tries to bring Raunak close to Shivansh. She tells Raunak that he is lucky that Shivansh saved his mother’s life, dodging his own life. Prarthana praises Shivansh, and Raunak fumes in anger.

Will Raunak consider Shivansh, a better person?