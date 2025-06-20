Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s lonely phase; Reet motivates him to feel better

Jaane Anjaane Hun Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has taken an interesting turn with the system of Aata Saata, on the premise of which both marriages happened, changing the lives of all the four individuals involved. With Unnati and Dhruv breaking their marriage, Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) demanded Reet to be sent back to her house. When Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat ) refused to part from his wife, Unnati took the drastic step of consuming poison, which broke the back of Raghav. This also made Reet realize that accepting the pratha and going forward was the only good option in front of them. She convinced the house about her leaving and left the house.

It was an emotional phase for both Raghav and Reet to part, with them being in love.

The upcoming episodes will be hard on both Raghav and Reet. For Raghav, it will be tougher as he will be left lonely in his palatial house. He will recollect the sweet moments with Reet, and feel all the more sad. Reet has been the biggest motivator in the recent past for Raghav, and not having her in his life will be devastating. He will simply sit at the dining table, without eating anything. However, Reet, even though far from him, will coax him to eat and will motivate him through messages on his phone to move on with life.

How will Raghav and Reet handle this separation phase?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.