Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bua Maa Instigates Shivansh, Warns Prarthana Asking Her Not To Change Shivansh

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with major dramas and interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) gets emotional seeing Smita unconscious on the hospital bed.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh holds Smita’s hand and asks her to wake up, calling her ‘mom.’ Witnessing this, Bua Maa’s insecurities increase, and she decides to turn the table around. Bua Maa, while exposing Raunak (Akshay Bindra), tries to instigate Shivansh against Smita. She tells him that Smita might have planned this with Raunak to trap him in the fake murder case, which leaves Shivansh shocked.

Meanwhile, Prarthana arrives and asks Shivansh what happened, but he gets angry with her and leaves. Prarthana confronts Bua Maa, who warns Prarthana, asking her not to try to change Shivansh. Bua Maa looks angry, while Prarthana senses her cunning intentions to separate the mother-son duo.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.