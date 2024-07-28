Shweta Tiwari At Age Of 43, Slays Hard In Stunning Bathrobe For Latest Instagram Photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari, the evergreen beauty of Indian television, has once again proven that age is just a number. At 43, she radiates confidence and style, effortlessly slaying in her latest Instagram photoshoot. The stunning actress donned a bathrobe, exuding a blend of elegance and sultriness that left her fans in awe. Take a look at the photos below!

Shweta Tiwari’s Photoshoot In Bathrobe-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari posted amazing photos as she appeared in a stunning white deep V-neckline wrap-over, full sleeves, and waist belt tied with a front slit bathrobe, enhancing the relaxed yet glamorous vibe. Shweta Tiwari styles her hair in soft, tousled waves with a side-partition, giving her a natural and effortlessly glamorous look.

The actress opted for a flawless, dewy foundation, with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and creamy peach lips that highlight her radiant skin, giving her a youthful and fresh appearance. For this look, the actress ditched accessories. Shweta Tiwari’s bathrobe photoshoot is a testament to her timeless beauty and enduring appeal. At 43, she slays and inspires, proving that true elegance and confidence are ageless.

Shweta Tiwari’s Work Front-

Shweta Tiwari will appear in Singham again, an upcoming action film by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film is scheduled to be release on Diwali 2024.