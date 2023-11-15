Shweta Tiwari Blooms In Anarkali, Palak Tiwari Goes Sexy In Satin Saree

The popular mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari never fails to impress fans with their fashion file. In the latest pictures, both actresses show their traditional glam in different outfits. Let’s have a look below.

Shweta Tiwari’s Blooming Look In Anarkali

The popular Indian actress Shweta is an ageless beauty. The diva never misses a chance to impress with her style in every outfit. This time, the beauty blooms in the beautiful yellow anarkali from the AHI clothing brand. The plain yellow anarkali with beautiful threadwork looks beautiful. She paired her look with a matching dupatta and churidar. She keeps it simple yet attractive with long stone earrings, minimal makeup, and pink lips. Her messy hairstyle in the sunny weather looks gorgeous. In the bright shade, Shweta blooms like a flower.

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak opts for a glam that makes fans’ jaws drop. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wears a dark orange satin saree. The plunging neckline blouse paired with a plain saree with small frills around the edges looks alluring. The actress adorns her look with the diamond embellished necklace, earrings and bangles. The smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips with an open hairstyle look so sexy. Undoubtedly, Palak is making us fall for her.

So, whose traditional avatar did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.