Shweta Tiwari is known for her fashion and beauty. In her latest photos, the diva breaks all the stereotypes by posing on her bed, proving that age is just a number.

Shweta Tiwari, the undisputed queen of fashion, is yet again creating a buzz on the internet with her latest photoshoot. The 43-year-old set social media on fire with her sizzling avatar in the new photoshoot, posing on her bed. The actress is known to make headlines with her charisma, and we know we are in for a treat whenever she shares new photos. Let’s take a look below.

Shweta Tiwari’s Sizzling Photos From Bed

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta uploaded a series of photos from her latest photoshoot showcasing her new avatar in a bold and sizzling style. The actress wore a beautiful baby pink shirt, which she draped, leaving the buttons open, teamed with peach shorts, making her look oh-so-breathtaking beautiful. At the same time, her messy open hairstyle, beautiful black eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips add a wow factor. Shweta broke all the stereotypes in the luxurious backdrop and lying in bed, proving age is just a number with her slayer and sizzling look.

In the first photo, Shweta looks into the camera, making hearts flutter. Lying all lazy on the bed, she holds a book in her hand and flaunts her toned legs, raising the hotness bar.

Shweta’s sizzling photoshoot set social media on fire. One user wrote, “National crush to yehi hai bhai.” Another praised the actress’s beautiful eyes and wrote, “Captivating eyes, Shweta.” “As ever awesome,” said the third.