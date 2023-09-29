Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos]

With their impeccable fashion sense, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti set festive fashion goals in sharara set. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 01:05:07
The love of sharara is undeniable. This beautiful traditional three-piece outfit is a comfortable and classy choice to glam up your festive occasion in simple yet attractive styles. Take goals from Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti.

Shweta Tiwari In Printed Sharara Set

The stunning Shweta Tiwari flaunts her desi vibes in a beautifully printed sharara set. She dons a white and blue floral printed kurta, matching sharara pants, and a blue dupatta. With the dazzling jhumkas and her open hairstyle, the actress elevates her enchanting festive vibes.

Gauahar Khan In Classy Plain Sharara Set

This adorable diva aces her classy glam in a purple sharara set. The thigh-length skirt with a gold border looks cool with the Palazzo Sharara pants and matching plain dupatta. With the gold jhumka, she adds an extra dose of glamour. Her open hairstyle, bold red lips, and minimalistic makeup elevate her festive charm.

Surbhi Jyoti In Pastel Sharara Set

Surbhi always knows how to slay with her look; this time, she makes hearts flutter in a pastel purple sharara set. She pairs the round-cut embroidered kurta with sharara palazzo and dupatta. Unlike others, she ditched accessories with the beautiful nose ring to ace her look. Her alluring makeup completes her look.

Whose sharara set style did you like the most? Please share with us in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

