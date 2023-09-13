Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter, Palak Tiwari showcased their individual styles, leaving fans in awe and admiration. Shweta effortlessly gave 'boss lady' vibes in a chic striped grey co-ord set that left everyone in awe. Palak stole the show on her Instagram in a timeless black floor-length gown.

Shweta, the renowned actress known for her versatile acting skills, recently graced her Instagram feed with a jaw-dropping appearance. She effortlessly gave ‘boss lady’ vibes in a chic striped grey co-ord set that left everyone in awe. The ensemble featured a cropped shirt paired with matching pants.

Shweta complemented her outfit with straight hair and a glamorous makeup look. Her choice of nude lipstick, kohled eyes, brown eyeshadow, and highlighted cheeks perfectly accentuated her radiant features. Accessorizing with hoop earrings and a wristwatch added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Palak, the daughter of Shweta, recently stole the show on her Instagram in a timeless black floor-length gown that oozed elegance and sophistication. The gown featured full sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that wrapped around her like a charm.

Palak’s choice of statement hoop earrings and an elegant matching ring perfectly complemented her gown, keeping her accessories minimal but impactful. Her luscious locks were styled into loose, flowing curls. Her makeup game was on point, with mascara accentuating her mesmerizing eyes and expertly applied highlighter and lipstick enhancing her natural beauty.

Shweta and Palak have not only captivated the fashion world with their individual styles but have also showcased the beauty of a strong mother-daughter bond. Check below!