Shweta Tiwari gives humble shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari on 'KKBKKJ' release day, check out

Shweta Tiwari gives a shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, check out

Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari’s mother took to her Instagram handle to give a shoutout to her dear daughter, on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release. The Aparajita actress took to her Instagram handle to praise her daughter aka Muskaan and Jassie Gill who plays Moh in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out below-

Shweta Tiwari’s Shoutout to daughter Palak

Nothing can surpass the love of a mother. And it’s all evident after Shweta Tiwari dropped a shoutout message for her daughter Palak Tiwari on her Instagram stories. The actress reshared a picture that Palak shared on her Instagram. Shweta Tiwari sharing the picture wrote, “Moh and Muskaan” and added love heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Palak Tiwari shares candid moment with Jassie Gill

In the picture we can see Palak Tiwari posing candidly and cosy with Jassie Gill. The two evidently share a good chemistry, as it shows. Sharing the picture, Palak wrote, “Moh and Muskaan are verrryyy excited to see you in theatres today”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Palak Tiwari became popular on social media after her amazing dance drills in the music video, Bijlee Bijlee. She went on to feature in other music videos too. As of now she is making headlines after bagging a pivotal role in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the theatres already and is currently making buzzes nationwide. The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead.