In the latest photos, Shweta Tiwari goes smiling with Rohit Shetty from the set of 'Indian Police Force,' an upcoming web show. With the new pictures, she is expressing her enthusiasm.

The King of action-comedy, Rohit Shetty, is all set to venture into a web series with his upcoming project, ‘Indian Police Force.’ The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Shweta Tiwari in key roles. And now, Shweta, who will play a pivotal role in the show, shared her enthusiasm on her Instagram handle.

Shweta Tiwari All Smiles With Rohit Shetty

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared photos of herself with ‘the man’ himself, Rohit Shetty, from the sets of the show. In the images, Shweta posed with the filmmaker with a side hug. The duo were all smiles for the camera. In the next click, the actress expressed her enthusiasm with the V-pose.

Sharing the pictures, Shweta captioned, ‘With The Man Himself!” @itsrohitshetty.’ While Shweta looks radiant in grey denim, wearing a grey t-shirt paired with black pants. On the other hand, filmmaker Rohit Shetty exudes cool vibes in a red-black checkered shirt paired with beige pants and a stylish black watch.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, users flooded the comments section with enthusiasm and praise. A user wrote, “Rockstar.” While the other commented, “Wow.” And many others expressed their enthusiasm.

