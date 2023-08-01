ADVERTISEMENT
Shweta Tiwari Is Gorgeous Personified In Floral Saree; See Here

Shweta Tiwari is a fashion queen. The diva is flaunting her gorgeousness in a floral saree. She loves to embrace ethnicity. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 22:05:48
Hold your seat, folks, as Shweta Tiwari, the evergreen diva, recently set the fashion game on fire with her gorgeous floral tradition. She donned a fabulous green floral print saree paired contrasting black blouse, which screams, “I’m here to rule.” Her exquisite fashion has left the fashion police in awe.

Shweta Tiwari’s New Floral Look

Styled by Styling By Victor, Shweta beautifully embraced her ethnicity. She accessorized her look with pair of earrings by Antha Jewels and Manali Rawat. Her sleek open hairstyle adds an extra dose of sophistication, making us all wonder if she takes lessons from the fairies. Shadowed eyes and dewy makeup rounded her glam. But the black bindi caught our attention.

Shweta posed with her pet Simbu which she finds very cute as you go further, her mesmerizing beauty. Her quirky and playful expressions are a treat for the viewers, and one cannot deny her gorgeousness. She is aging like fine wine. Throughout the pictures, one couldn’t blink to stare at her captivating avatar.

Undoubtedly, you couldn’t stop for a minute to adore the beauty in the floral tradition. She knows to ace up everything you give her. Her style has left us captivated. She always rules with her style.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s New avatar? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

