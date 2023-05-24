ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari Looks Super Hot In Beige Couture; Palak Tiwari In Love With Flowers

Mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari have always amazed their fans with their stunning looks. Let's check out their latest Instagram pictures in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 May,2023 22:07:52
Shweta Tiwari is an ageless beauty. She has beautifully captivated her fans with her gorgeous. Yet again, the diva in her latest Instagram pictures looked super stunning. At the same time, Palak Tiwari, in her latest post, is going crazy in love with flowers. Let’s check out.

Shweta dropped this captivating set of pictures in beige colour. She donned a low-neckline bralette blouse and a matching fishtail skirt with ruffle details. The diamond ornaments accessorised her appearance. Her long open hairstyle, dewy makeup and nude lips uplifted her glam. She flaunted her curves, making fans go gaga over her. Throughout the pictures, she looked jaw-dropping. She captioned, “Never Complain Never Explain!!!”.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari shared a gorgeous set of pictures on her profile. I. In the below pictures, she looked beautiful holding the flower bouquet. The actress wore an aesthetic strapless animal-printed bodycon dress and posed with a beautiful flower bouquet in her hand. And she captioned her post, “Phool aur PT.” The mother-daughter duo always surprises the audience with their charisma.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari enjoy huge fandom on their social media accounts. And so the duo keeps sharing something new every day to keep their audience engaged with them.

Isn’t the mother-daughter duo look best? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

