Shweta Tiwari Opens Up About Being Cast For Glamour In Comedy Show

Shweta Tiwari is an evergreen actress in the Indian entertainment world. She rose to fame with her stint in the serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki as Prerna. Throughout the years, she has come very far. She is the mother of two kids: a daughter, Palak Tiwari, and a son, Reyansh Kohli. With her fitness and glow on her face, she doesn’t look 43 years old, and that’s what makes her different from the rest. After years, the actress made a comeback to theatre shows. In a recent interview, she opened up about many things, among which she emphasized being glamour quotient in comedy shows.

In an interview with Showsha, Shweta talked about several aspects of her life, including finance, theatre, kids, relationships, and more. Shweta also discussed her recent theatre comedy, and when asked about women getting fewer chances in comedy, the actress said, “Nahi comedy. I think you are right. In comedy zones, girls are rare because they don’t get the chance because they are cast for glamour. This can be the scene.

Shweta continued, “You know when I used to do Comedy Circus, I used to come, but at that time, I worked with Kapil and others, too, but they cast me for more glamour quotient in short clothes and makeup. But when I did play with Kapil, he taught me comedy. I learned from Kapil, and he didn’t only make me wear short dresses, he gave me characters to do, sometimes an old woman, a nurse, a fat lady; he only didn’t focus on the glamour quotient. He made me do acting comedy, so I learned it from there and so now I love doing comedy.