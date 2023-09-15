Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari is an inspiration for many. The actress, this time, served class in a three-piece co-ord set in the latest Instagram photos. Check it out below in the article

Shweta Tiwari, the ever-charming actress in the world of entertainment, has never set back embracing her styles in different drapes. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress loves to share her glam looks with her fans. And the ageless beauty this time serves a classy glam in three-piece Co-ords.

Shweta Tiwari’s Class In Three-piece Co-ords

On Thursday evening, Shweta took to her Instagram to share a set of pictures embracing the classy style. Styled by Ananya Arora, the diva dons tangerine co-ords, including a black crop top underneath a tangerine cropped jacket and mini skirt from the shelves of Ananya Utpal.

What more? Shweta adorns her look with gold dangles and bracelets. To elevate her class, she left her hair open. Completing her look with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and orange lipstick. With the gold bellies, she adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Throughout the series of photos, Deepak Das Photography captured the beauty through his lens in the striking poses. The actress is aging like fine wine with her every sensual glam in the photos.

Shweta Tiwari is known for her iconic performance in the show Kasuati Zindagi Ki. Other than that, she has also won Bigg Boss 4 title.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s classy glam in the photos? Share your thoughts in the comments box.