Shweta Tiwari Puts Up Pics Of Daughter Palak Tiwari And Son Reyansh Kohli From Their Vacay; Calls Them ‘Me And Mine’

Shweta Tiwari the talented and versatile actress has been a very successful actress and a single mother who has braved it all, handled her ups and downs with grace and has brought up her children with utmost love. She has always showered all the love possible on her kids – daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh Kohli. Shweta has had two failed marriages, one with Raja Chaudhary and the other with Abhinav Kohli. But this setback has not deterred her broader vision of being a great parent to her kids. Today, we see her from her new vacation destination with her daughter and son.

Shweta seems to be enjoying her vacation in a colder place. She is seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, with Palak too twinning in a similar black combination. Reyansh is seen wearing an off-white jacket and black pants.

There are pictures of Shweta posing alone, Shweta posing with her son, Palak posing alone and Shweta posing as a happy family with her son and daughter.

She puts up the post with the caption, Me and Mine.

You can check the scintillating pictures here. It is a victory for every mother when we see a woman striving single-handedly, with her life filled with happiness.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

We are happy and proud to be seeing these family pictures coming from Shweta Tiwari.

The friends and industry well-wishers of Shweta are quick to wish her and her family all the best as reply to her post.

